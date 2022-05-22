First esports event at Southern Oregon University

ASHLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon University’s Esports Program just held its first-ever event on May 20th.

The event hosted local game company SunSpear Games which had an alfa of its newest game Immortal Gates of Pyre available for attendees. The purpose of the event is to create a longstanding partnership between SunSpear Games and SOU, where students can meet company leaders and learn more about a career in video games.

“I love the turnout and all the different types of people here today, there are some people who have never played video games before, don’t have a lot of experience, or have never played a game like Immortal Gates of Pyre, so it is really cool watching everybody play and coming together,” said Ashley Rad, Lead of the Esports Program.

Rad says she hopes this event will help get the attention of other game companies, open up more job opportunities for program members, as well as grow the program.