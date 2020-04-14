Home
First local COVID-19 fatality was community spread

JOSEPHINE CO., Ore. — Josephine County Public Health announced the first local death from the virus on Saturday.

We’ve been told the 81-year-old man caught the virus through community spread.

The county says he lived with his family, not in any kind of assisted living facility, and went into self-isolation before experiencing any symptoms.

Tonight, the victim’s immediate family is in good health.

“Josephine County Public Health has been engaging with the family as part of the case investigation process. We’ve reached out to all individuals with known at-risk exposure to this individual,” said health director, Michael Weber.

The victim was tested for coronavirus on March 24th, his results came back positive on the 27th.

He was hospitalized on March 29th, before passing away on April 10th.

Josephine County Public Health will not disclose any other information about the man at this time.

