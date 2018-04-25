First residential hospice facility to open in Southern Oregon in May

MEDFORD, ORE. — After a vision 9 years ago, Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice will be opening their doors for the very first time next month.
The original part of the building used to be the home of Harry and David co-founder, Harry Holmes and his family.
The non-profit bought the property 2 years ago, and has added an addition, bringing the facility to 13,500 square feet.
Susan Hearn is the executive director of Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice, and is hoping the new facility will make it easier for all of those dealing with loss.
“Hospice is really getting medical care right, in terms of providing comfort and support for not only the person who is dying but also their loved ones,” Hearn said.
Once open and accepting patients, the site will be staffed 24/7. They’ll be able to care for up to 12 people at a time, and estimate they’ll care for between 150-180 patients a year.
Having a facility and on site staff will lift a burden off loved ones who are typically left to care for the dying in most hospice programs.
Hearn pointed out that this is a unique resource being the only one in Southern Oregon and the 6th resident hospice center in Oregon. Hearn says some patients live alone, or have loved ones who are also elderly who can’t provide assistance, this facility will be able to take those patients in.
The entire project has been part of a 4 million dollar capitol project. 86% of that has been funded through donations.
“I would really just like to emphasis how supportive this community has been in Medford. And we are going to have this community resource for generations to come,” Hearn said.
The state is expected to inspect the facility next week and the facility is looking to open by the end of May.
Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice is still hoping to raise the final $550,000 of the capitol campaign. If you’d like to learn more or contribute, you can visit, http://sofriendsofhospice.org.