First responders get free Labor Day meals

WHITE CITY, Ore. — First responders across the country got a “thank you” for working on Labor Day, including here in the Rogue Valley.

Since 2002, Olive Garden has served more than 12,000 free meals. They say it’s a way to give back to those who risk their lives protecting and serving their communities.

“Today we’ve gone to multiple fire departments and we’re delivering a nice hot, fresh Italian meal to these folks that take care of us, just to say thank you,” said Medford Olive Garden General Manager James Andrews.

The “thank you” lunches including signature pasta dishes. Each year more than 850 Olive Garden restaurants participate.

