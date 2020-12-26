First responders receive generous gift for holidays

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – After the Rogue Valley’s tragic fire season a generous donor donated to first responders. Firefighters waited until the Christmas season to deliver the presents.
Rural Metro Fire told NBC5 they wanted to focus on the first responders who lost their homes in the fires they were battling. Now they’re celebrating after a hard year.
“We helped deliver a little bit of holiday cheer to them. And helped make the holidays a little bit brighter for them if you will considering the loss they actually gone through,” said Austin Prince.
Rural Metro Fire said the recipients were in disbelief when they were given the gift. The agency said they are thankful for a community that gave so much to them after a difficult year.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]