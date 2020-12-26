Home
First responders receive generous gift for holidays

First responders receive generous gift for holidays

Local News , , ,

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – After the Rogue Valley’s tragic fire season a generous donor donated to first responders. Firefighters waited until the Christmas season to deliver the presents.

Rural Metro Fire told NBC5 they wanted to focus on the first responders who lost their homes in the fires they were battling. Now they’re celebrating after a hard year.

“We helped deliver a little bit of holiday cheer to them. And helped make the holidays a little bit brighter for them if you will considering the loss they actually gone through,” said Austin Prince.

Rural Metro Fire said the recipients were in disbelief when they were given the gift. The agency said they are thankful for a community that gave so much to them after a difficult year.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »