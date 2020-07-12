Fisherman medically evacuated by coast guard off Coos Bay coast

COOS BAY, Ore. — A fisherman was medically evacuated by the coast guard off the coast of Coos Bay around 5:30 Saturday morning.
A Coast Guard Sector North Bend aircrew hoisted the injured 26-year-old off a fishing vessel, after the boat’s captain reported the member sustained a head injury. The man was transported by helicopter to the coast guard base.
The man’s current condition is unknown.
