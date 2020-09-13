Five on 5 – Sen. Ron Wyden (D) Oregon and Sen. Jeff Merkley (D) Oregon

On tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Senator Ron Wyden and Senator Jeff Merkley to talk about the federal funds on the way to help the Rogue Valley, after wildfire caused widespread devastation.
