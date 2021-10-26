Five-year old hospitalized due to fentanyl exposure

GRENADA, Cali. – A 5-year-old girl is recovering after her mom said she was exposed to fentanyl at school. The school is now shut down while Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office investigates just what happened.
Parents of 5-year-old Addison said they got a call from Grenada Elementary School saying their daughter wasn’t feeling well. Her mom, Danyel Eldridge-Mott, being a registered nurse saw signs of an overdose and took her to Fairchild Medical Center. A negative test came back for fentanyl.
Suddenly, things turned for the worse for Addison so the family went to UC Davis Medical Center where they found fentanyl in Addison’s system.
“I looked at the doctor and was like oh my god, oh my god. I tried to not cry because I’m the only one with her and I want to be strong for her. I don’t want her to be more freaked out than she is,” said Eldridge-Mott.
Addison is okay now, but her mom said she’s taking her out of the school for good. Her mom believes a staff member from the school brought the drug in. But she admits she doesn’t know for sure.
Eldridge-Mott is now asking for answers and wants legislative change within teacher unions. Currently, she said teachers can’t be randomly drug tested due to teacher union contracts. She wants that to change.
