Flags honoring fallen veterans go missing

“We take it very seriously when I came across a few that were missing,” said Eagle Point Upper Rogue Chamber of Commerce President Bob Pinnell. “The flags were taken down and the flags were removed.”
Three American flags that once grazed the caskets of fallen service men and women — were missing.
“Thankfully they didn’t throw the flag poles over the bridge and into the water,” Pinnell said.
The display is made up of casket flags, American flags that once laid over veterans caskets when they pass, which are then given to the families of the fallen. Families can then choose to donate them to be displayed on certain holidays like Presidents Day.
“I’m just hoping someone will return ’em and realize that these are more than just American flags, they are casket flags,” said Pinnell, who hopes the possible theft is due to a lack of knowledge.
“I think there’s a lack of people knowing exactly what these flags represent,” Pinnell said. “Eagle Point sits at the foot of the national cemetery and we have a very patriotic community, so we honor out veterans and the people who have fallen in a very special way.”
Pinnell said they have video from the time of the flags went missing and are reviewing that footage now. If the flags are returned, he said the chamber of commerce won’t press any charges.