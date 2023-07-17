‘Flat Fire’ along the Illinois River grows to over 5,000 acres

ROGUE RIVER-SISKIYOU NATIONAL FOREST, Ore. – A wildfire burning south of the Illinois River has reached over 5,000 acres in size.

The “Flat Fire,” located in Oak Flat southwest of Agness, grew rapidly over the weekend in steep, rugged terrain.

“Fire behavior remains active in WSW and ENE directions, with the fire making the biggest gains in the Lawson Creek drainage,” the RRSNF said. “The fire is fully established on both sides of the Illinois River and burning in the 2002 Biscuit Fire scar.”

Over 300 personnel have been deployed to fight the fire, with seven helicopters and 19 engines engaged.

The latest information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/flatfireoregon2023.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.