Flights of March at Wildlife Images

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Some amazing animals were showcased at Wildlife Images’ Flights of March on March 12th.

People from all over the area were invited to see some of the most amazing birds that live at the park.

Among the group of large exotic birds were a bald eagle and an augur buzzard.

Local companies Big O’ Spuds and Wild River Brewing supplied food and drinks for the event.

“It’s a nice day out here we want people to be able to stretch their legs, go see our park, see our animals. Maybe grab a beer, grab some food from Big O’ Spuds, and have a great time,” said Ben Maki, Wildlife Images Manager of community relations.

All of the birds showcased at the event are permanent residents at the park.

The non-profit holds events like this to fund its animal recovery efforts.

The organization helps animals of all kinds recover from injures and return to the wild.