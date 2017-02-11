Flooding forces partial Highway 96 closure

Near Klamath River, Ore. — Severe weather is hampering drivers traveling on Highway 96 in Siskiyou County. Part of the highway that connects from Yreka to Happy Camp was closed today due to flooding.
“The Klamath River is flooding the roadway. There is about three feet of moving water,” said Shawn Gordon, California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Crews were forced to close down part of Highway 96 on Friday due to flooding.
“With this last storm that came through, the snow level was significantly higher than before,” Gordon said.
Another storm is the last thing Siskiyou County had in mind after the severe weather it’s had in recent months.
“The Klamath River was already full from the high amounts of rainfall and snowfall that we have received previously as well and that’s all contributing to this,” he said.
Earlier Friday morning, California Highway Patrol closed down this road specifically because they were receiving reports that it was up to a foot-and-a-half feet tall.
“If you see a flooded area, where water is coming across the road or there is a rockslide or a mudslide – please don’t just assume that the person in front of you called 911 to report it,” Gordon said.
CHP said anything related to rocks, water, mud – anything causing a blockage or danger to drivers is considered an emergency.
“We can get it taken care of before it causes injury to someone else,” Gordon said.
While you’re driving, if you do come across a flooded area on the roadway – CHP says do not try to drive through it, especially if you can no longer recognize the road floor. Turn around, go back and call 911 to report it.