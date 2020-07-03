‘Flower Cheer Fridays’ come to an end at Pioneer Village

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Residents at a Jacksonville assisted living home have been greeted with flowers and other goodies every Friday for weeks. Friday was the last day of ‘Flower Cheer Friday.
It all started with one resident bringing flowers to his wife at Pioneer Village. After seeing how happy she was, he put flowers outside his door with a note telling people to take one for themselves. From there, community members and local businesses got involved.
Over the past 11 weeks, over 1600 flowers have been donated to the residents, along with nearly 200 painted rocks, 400 desserts, over 100 letters and about 150 custom book marks.
While the weekly event is ending, they are still hoping to continue Flower Fridays on special weekends throughout the year.
