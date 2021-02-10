Home
Flu season, the best it’s been in years

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Some good news during the pandemic, this year’s flu season is significantly better than years past.

Jackson County Public Health says it’s because so many are taking the necessary precautions.

Typically flu season runs from October through April.

Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Jim Shames says cases are considerably lower both statewide, and locally.

“The answer really is what flu season, I mean we don’t have a flu season this year, there have been remarkably few cases of flu, very few hospitalizations,” says Dr. Shames.

Influenza is still present.

To prevent the spread, wash your hands, avoid close contact with those who are sick, and avoid touching your eyes mouth, or nose.

