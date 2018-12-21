Fog concerns holiday travelers

MEDFORD, Ore. — People catching flights in Medford Thursday morning may have been concerned about the fog, but the airport says there’s no need to worry.
When the temperature drops below freezing, the airport normally brings out CASPER, a helium-filled balloon that uses crushed dry ice to aid visibility.
Right now CASPER has a leak, but airport officials have a back up plan.
They’re loading up one of their vehicles with carbon dioxide cannons to disperse the fog.
“We’re ready for it,” said Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport Director Jerry Brienza, “if the temperature and dew point are just right and there’s fog out there, our men are out there trying to disperse it.”
The airport says the solution only works for a few minutes, but allows one plane to land at a time.