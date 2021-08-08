Home
For her birthday, a Coos Bay girl is collecting Pop-Tarts to give to homeless

COOS BAY, Ore. — A young girl on the coast is hoping to help feed the homeless in the area on her birthday again.

8-year-old Karly Mullanix has used her birthday to collect pop tarts for the homeless for the last 2 years.

Mullanix says she prefers to give out pop tarts since two pastries come in the package and they’re easy to carry.

“I saw more homeless people [this year] and I was thinking if we dropped off more it would help. I want to thank everyone for the many pop tarts I already have,” she said.

The pop tarts are donated to the Devereux Center and distributed to people in need from there.

Her goal is to collect 900 pop tarts for her 9th birthday, and so far, she’s over 600.

If you want to help her make her goal and donate, you can visit her birthday wishlist here.

