Forest Glen Senior Residence’s water not shut off after city receives check

CANYONVILLE, Ore.- The City of Canyonville did not shut off water to the formerly named Forest Glen Senior Residence, after the city received a check for the water bill’s balance from the property owner.

NBC5 reported back in March that Canyonville City Councilors unanimously voted to terminate water services to Forest Glen Senior Residence, starting May 1st, after five weeks of investigation. According to a news release from Canyonville Mayor Christine Morgan, the water bill balance of nearly $50k was paid off by Emmert Canyonville LLC only two days before the shut off. Mayor Morgan says the city received a call from Max Stafford, a Pastor for Redemptive Ministries, saying he’s now working with Emmert Canyonville LLC to take over management of the property. But Mayor Morgan says the city is clueless as to what agreement Stafford has with Emmert Canyonville LLC and what Stafford plans to do with the property now.

“We’re just looking to have a conversation, and for them to show us a plan,” Mayor Morgan said, “What is your plan? Tell us your plan, not just on Facebook, you know? You need to actually come to City Hall and talk to us.”

Mayor Morgan says 7 agencies have been working to rehouse residents since the building’s notice of closure back in February, but new residents have moved in to replace rehoused folks. Mayor Morgan says the city now plans to send a letter to Emmert Canyonville LLC and Stafford to find out more. She says the city wants to make something work that helps everyone, they’re just waiting to learn additional information.

