Forest Service worker dies in McKinney Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The US Forest Service said one of the four people who died in the McKinney Fire was one of their own.

The Forest Service issued the following statement Monday morning:

It is with great sadness that we must announce that the Klamath National Forest has lost one of its own. Beloved long-time Klamath National Forest Lookout Kathy Shoopman has passed away. Kathy died in her home in the community of Klamath River as a result of the McKinney Fire. Kathy started her career as a lookout at Baldy Mountain Lookout, west of Happy Camp, in 1974. Since then, she has staffed Lake Mountain Lookout, and most recently staffed Buckhorn Lookout, a post she has held since 1993. Kathy lived in the community of Klamath River for nearly five decades. Kathy was also a talented artist, gardener, and a devout animal lover. We share this sorrow with each and every one of you and we know that individually, and as the supportive community that we are, we will find many ways to honor Kathy’s life and service and keep her spirit in all of our lives.