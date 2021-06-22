Former Ashland HS student’s novel featured on Oprah

MEDFORD, Ore.– A former Ashland High School student is having his first novel featured on one of America’s most watched shows.
Nathan Harris is a former Ashland High student according to multiple reports.
He authored “The Sweetness of Water” which is now getting national attention after being featured on “Oprah’s book club.”
The novel is centered around two brothers searching for solace following the emancipation proclamation.
Harris graduated from AHS in 2010.
This is his first published novel.
