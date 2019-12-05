Home
Former assistant fire chief for Tulelake Fire passes away before embezzlement sentencing

Former assistant fire chief for Tulelake Fire passes away before embezzlement sentencing

Local News Top Stories , , ,

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ca. — A former assistant fire chief for Tulelake Fire has passed away before being sentenced in a felony embezzlement case.

Robert Hickman was accused of embezzling funds from the department donation account.

$100,000 are unaccounted for from 2012 to 2017, according to the Tulelake Fire Department.

The Siskiyou County District Attorney confirms that the case has been closed.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »