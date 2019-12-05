Former assistant fire chief for Tulelake Fire passes away before embezzlement sentencing

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ca. — A former assistant fire chief for Tulelake Fire has passed away before being sentenced in a felony embezzlement case.
Robert Hickman was accused of embezzling funds from the department donation account.
$100,000 are unaccounted for from 2012 to 2017, according to the Tulelake Fire Department.
The Siskiyou County District Attorney confirms that the case has been closed.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.