Former Howiee’s on Front building is now a restaurant, supports local theatre company

DOWNTOWN MEDFORD, Ore. — The Randall Theatre Company has opened its new restaurant at the former Howiee’s on Front building.
The restaurant will help fund the theatre and its productions.
The Ghostlight Grille is currently serving brunch Friday through Sunday. It will also serve food people can purchase when enjoying theatre performances.
Executive Director, John Wing, says the funds from the restaurant help with children’s summer camps, provide auditions for actors, and of course, helps keep the theatre going.
“Anytime that there’s another reason to come downtown [it] is good for Medford, we’ve always loved it down here and business owners are wondering how to get people down here. We hope to be having entertainment, comedy, karaoke, music, our own shows 7 nights a week,” said Wing.
He says they’re hoping to serve lunch and dinner and open 7 days a week as the theatre company grows.
You can learn more about the company at randalltheatre.com.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.