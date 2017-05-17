Former Klamath County Sheriff Frank Skrah on trial

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The trial of former Klamath County Sheriff Frank Skrah entered its second day Tuesday, in what could be the biggest misdemeanor trial in the history of the county.
Former Sheriff Frank Skrah faces 7 counts related to claims of excessive force, and official misconduct.
Tuesday morning’s testimony focused on an incident which happened at a motel just north of Klamath Falls in February of 2015.
Police learned two armed suspects were in the motel – and used tear gas to get them out.
Sheriff Skrah spoke with NBC5 after the arrest of suspect Kenneth Bragg.
“This guy alleged that he was going to shoot it out with police.” Said Skrah. “He did have the guns, he did have the firepower, he did have the extended magazines.”
Tuesday, the suspect turned witness.
Kenneth Bragg testified that after he surrendered, Skrah put him in a choke hold and said, ‘Where are the guns at? Have fun in prison, punk’.
Officer Ruben Jenkins also testified Skrah put a choke hold on Bragg.
But, defense attorney Rosalind Lee says Jenkins never mentioned the choke hold, or any use of excessive force in his report.
Bragg is currently serving a prison term for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Former Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Weber also took the stand Tuesday.
Weber testified that he saw the Sheriff punch a man in a separate incident.
Weber’s testimony will continue Wednesday.