Former Miracle Network child gets birds eye view through OWE auction

MEDFORD, Ore. —One Rogue Valley man had the opportunity of a lifetime Friday, to climb one of the largest structures in the area.

Climb the Crane was an auction package, purchased at the Oregon Wine Experience. Dr. Brian Gross, an Asante cardiologist, purchased the package. He asked Cameron Caldwell, to join him for the climb.

Caldwell is a former children’s miracle network child. At age 17, he discovered he had a tumor in his left leg. When he heard about the opportunity to climb the bright red crane, that’s helping build RRMC’s new pavilion, he was all in.

“I’m excited about it all right now, I’m excited to get to the top to see what it looks like to see all of Medford and I’m also excited to see how the building turns out afterward,” said Caldwell.

Caldwell is now cancer-free attending college at Oregon tech and is pre-med, because of his experience with Asante.

