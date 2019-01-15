Foul play not suspected in Bly man’s death, investigators say

BLY, Ore. – Deputies in Klamath County are trying to dispel rumors around the death of a man in Bly.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of January 14, a dead man was found near his home in Bly.
Deputies responded to the location and were able to identify the man as 37-year-old Justin Curtis Bandy.
The sheriff’s office wrote the following in a news release regarding the investigation:
“Information is currently being circulated in the Bly community that foul play resulted in the death of Mr. Bandy. Investigators spent the majority of the day at the scene and foul play is not suspected in the death of Mr. Bandy.”
Deputies are waiting for the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death. “Until that information is received the investigation into Mr. Bandy’s death remains open,” the sheriff’s office said.
The Klamath County District Attorney’s Office has been made aware of the investigation.