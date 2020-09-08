Foundry Village hopes to fund construction with ‘Great Homeless Yard Art Auction’

The Foundry Village teamed up with local artists and fabricators for the ‘Great Homeless Yard-Art Auction.’
“It’s a nice change from the standard, like you said, 2-dimensional on the wall art,” said volunteer for Foundry Village, Doug Walker.
A little wonky, but made with love, inspiration, and reused objects; a unique form of art is being created to benefit the homeless in the Grants Pass area.
“Some friends said ‘why don’t we see if we gather up a bunch [of artwork] and auction it off and make some money for foundry village?’ and I said, ‘great idea.’ Then we ended up with some fabricators and local artists who wanted to be a part of it, so they brought some pieces in as well,” said Walker.
Over 70 pieces of metal artwork donated by local artists all go on sale virtually Friday.
All proceeds are going towards the construction of the Foundry Village, a gated community of small homes used to help people transition to permanent housing – equal to Medford’s Hope Village.
Walker is also one of the artists.
“This is what I’ve been doing the last 4 months, hanging out in my garage making stuff like this, yeah,” said Walker.
He says creating art for the auction began when the pandemic was in its early stages and he says it helped keep him keep busy during the stay-at-home order.
Walker hopes to integrate custom art into Foundry Village when it’s up and running.
“Might start to try do some arts and crafts, see if they could maybe make something worth selling, because that would bring them some money. And if they sold it for $100, $30 of it could go towards the facility and $70 they could keep – the idea is to morph this into that,” Walker said.
The artwork is posted online for browsing.
The auction officially starts this Friday and goes until September 20th.
They hope to raise $20,000.
Click this link for more information.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.