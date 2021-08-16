Four structures destroyed, nearly 500 threatened in fire burning near Lake & Klamath Counties

LAKE COUNTY, Ore — Firefighters continue to make progress on the Fox Complex fire burning in Lake and Klamath counties since last Friday.
The Fox Complex is made up of the Patton Meadow fire in Lakeview, and the Willow Valley fire near Bonanza. The fires combined are burning about 6,230 acres and is 50% contained.
Firefighters worked overnight Saturday to strengthen lines on the west and south sides of the Patton Meadow fire. The Willow Valley fire is holding at about 824 acres with no growth according to the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership.
“We are all working a full shift, ” John Pellissier, Operations Section Chief with Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team 3, said in a video update Sunday morning. “There’s a lot of people doing great things and we’ll just try our best to keep this fire in the perimeter.”
Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act Friday in response to the fire, which deploys resources from the Office of the State Fire Marshall.
Residents living near the fires are urged to sign up for the state’s OR-alert system for evacuation notices. People can text the three keywords “Patton Meadow Fire” to 888777.
Evacuation orders remain in place as of Sunday:
