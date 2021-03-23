Home
Free insurance webinar available for Almeda Fire victims Tuesday

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore — People that lost homes in the Almeda Fire will be able to receive free guidance on negotiating insurance claims.

The “Overcoming insurance and recovery obstacles” virtual workshop is hosted by United Policyholders. It is an non-profit organization that helps people with various insurance issues. Officials including Ashland State Representative Pam Marsh will be assisting people on how to document losses as well.

“It can be challenging for people to get a fair insurance settlement and we’re coming in to help with that.” Executive director Amy Bach told NBC5. 

Individuals can also receive more guidance for free from lawyers after the session.

The webinar is scheduled for 6pm and the link to register can be found here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Odi7jOgUTJGyo2WKSBzIAQ

