Home
Free meal for first responders and hospital workers

Free meal for first responders and hospital workers

Local News , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local food truck is doing something special to honor first responders on Friday.

Fat Kid Food Company says it will be offering complimentary meals to first responders and hospital workers.

They will be parked at Ascension Lutheran Church in East Medford, which is on the corner of Barnett Rd. and Black Oak Dr. next to the Asante Medford campus.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »