Free oil change for first responders

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. – First responders can now get free standard oil changes at some Rogue Valley businesses.

Ashland Automotive is offering the deal. In addition to Kelly’s Automotive says the service at both it’s Grants Pass and Medford locations.

“We are so appreciative for everything that they’ve done. They really are on the front lines of everything and exposing their families in some cases as well. So we just wanted to say thank you,” said Lisa McClease-Kelly, the co-owner of Kelly’s Automotive Service.

Free oil changes are by appointment only. First responders must email the company their ID cards, in order to take part in the free service.

