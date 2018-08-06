Free place to stay for wildfire evacuees

Medford, Ore. – Airbnb is expanding its free temporary housing program for fire evacuees across Northern California and Southern Oregon.
It’s called the Open Homes program and any Airbnb host can sign up.
Right now only two homes in Southern Oregon are taking part in the program.
Krista Thompson, Airbnb host, said it’s because other hosts think they have to change their rules to accommodate evacuees, but added that’s not the case.
“It doesn’t interfere with your regular plans, you can keep to the rules of Airbnb and to your own house rules, and it only gets booked for as long as you are available,” Thompson said.
The program started on July 27 and is running through August 17.
Other counties involved include: Butte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Modoc, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Siskiyou, Solano, Tehama and Yolo.
If you would like to be a host or want more information visit Airbnb.com.
