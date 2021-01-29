Home
Fresh blanket of snow on Mt. Ashland ski area

Fresh blanket of snow on Mt. Ashland ski area

Local News Top Stories , , ,

ASHLAND, Ore. —Some exciting news from the slopes of Mt. Ashland.

It received 11 inches of snow in the last 24 hours.

The ski area also got another 2 to 4 inches throughout the day.

It wasn’t too soon before crowds came out to hit the powder.

General Manager Hiram Towle, says this is just what the ski area needed.

“Super good powder today and ended up with quite a few people here today for a Thursday and everyone was loving it, you can hear the powder screams coming from out on the mountain,” says Towle.

He says the snow was a big boost for the season.

With more snow in the forecast this weekend, Towle tole says the crew is ready and excited!

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »