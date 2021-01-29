Fresh blanket of snow on Mt. Ashland ski area

ASHLAND, Ore. —Some exciting news from the slopes of Mt. Ashland.
It received 11 inches of snow in the last 24 hours.
The ski area also got another 2 to 4 inches throughout the day.
It wasn’t too soon before crowds came out to hit the powder.
General Manager Hiram Towle, says this is just what the ski area needed.
“Super good powder today and ended up with quite a few people here today for a Thursday and everyone was loving it, you can hear the powder screams coming from out on the mountain,” says Towle.
He says the snow was a big boost for the season.
With more snow in the forecast this weekend, Towle tole says the crew is ready and excited!
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.