Friends of the Animal Shelter hosts 2nd ‘Chip-a-Thon’ event in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ore. — Dog and cat owners were able to chip their pets at a discount today in Phoenix.
The ‘Chip-a-Thon’ event at Jackson County Animal Services was hosted by Friends of the Animal Shelter.
This is the second event the organization has held this year in hopes of keeping pets with their owners.
“We really want to make sure that animals that get out by mistake get returned to their owners as quickly as possible and even avoid ever having to come to the shelter,” said volunteer, Eliza Kauder.
Because of the success at these events, Kauder says another Chip-a-Thon will likely be held in another 6-weeks.
To get on the waitlist, call 541-774-6654.
