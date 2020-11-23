Home
Friends of the Children planning a virtual ‘Ugly Sweater Run’

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — If you’re looking to burn off some holiday calories – a virtual ugly sweater run is being held in Klamath Falls starting the day after Thanksgiving.

Friends of the Children – Klamath Basin is hosting the run.

The director of marketing says registration costs $20 for a single runner, $50 for a team of 4 and kids 10 years old and younger run for free.

Runners have from November 27th to December 6th to run their 3 miles.

“It’s a way to have a shared experience with family and friends no matter where they live, a fun and meaningful activity even if they can’t be with family physically this year,” said Director of Marketing, Anne Keyser.

A raffle ticket is given to runners when registering, which can be used to win a gift basket from the Friends of the Children on December 8th.

Extra raffle tickets can be earned by taking selfies.

Visit friendsklamath.org for more information.

