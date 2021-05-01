Home
Fudge Girls raise over $12k for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

MEDFORD, Ore.– NBC5 News once told you about a great way to satisfy your sweet tooth, and give to a good cause at the same time. Today, the fudge girls are sharing with us how much money they’ve raised.

Brook and Lily Akins went live on Q100.3 earlier today to share their accomplishment. The two Rogue Valley teenagers say they’ve raised over 12 thousand dollars for Saint Jude Children’s Hospital. They say it was a massive group effort over 2 years in the making

Lily said, “When we see that number of 12 thousand, we know its not just going for research and treatment but its going to support that family through that time. It does feel really good to know that were making that big of an impact and that we’re reaching that many people.”

Lily is off to college this year. Brook, the younger of the two, is a freshman at Cascade Christian High School. She says she hopes to continue the fudge girls tradition and keep giving to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. She says a bit more help will be needed to tackle another project as big as this one.

