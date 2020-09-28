Fundraising for fire victims; how a young girl spent her birthday

She plans to donate the proceeds to victims of the Almeda Fire, after she lost her own home in the same fire.
An un-usual birthday gathering happened outside of the Grange Co-Op on South Pacific Highway Saturday afternoon.
As 12-year-old Adrianna Garcia-Campbell’s birthday approached, her mom says she was un-sure of how to spend her birthday.
“What are we gonna do?’ I said, ‘It’s up to you, you know, let’s think of something to do,’ and it just came about – let’s do a car wash,” said Adrianna’s mom, Rannee Campbell.
Garcia-Campbell spent her birthday washing cars with family and friends.
She says the money raised will be donated to Almeda Fire victims.
“I always think about others before myself and like since all this, a lot of people lost their homes and I think this is really good to raise money for them,” said Garcia-Campbell.
Garcia-Campbell even had some special guests show up!
Medford Police and Medford firefighters came to surprise her and sing happy birthday.
MPD Patrol Sergeant Steve Furst says coming out to surprise Garcia-Campbell was a no-brainer.
“It’s a great idea, because, what 12-year-old girl or child do you know that would spend their birthday raising money for other people? Not many,” said Sgt. Furst.
By the end of the day, Garcia-Campbell raised nearly $400 dollars and cleaned around 20 cars.
“She’s an amazing kid, very selfless, I’m very proud,” said Campbell.
Garcia-Campbell’s family says the money will go to Rogue Credit Union.
The group stayed after washing cars to eat birthday cake.
