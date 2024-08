SAM’S VALLEY, Ore. – A garbage truck caught fire in Sam’s Valley on Thursday morning.

Fire District 3 says crews responded to the corner of Meadows Road and Highway 234 before 9:00 am, finding a fully involved garbage truck fire.

The fire started in the bin of the truck from the contents of a can and spread quickly to a nearby ditch and field.

Crews were able to stop the fire at about a 10th of an acre with no injuries reported.

