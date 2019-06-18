Gas leak in Medford causes traffic delays

Home
MEDFORD, Ore. — A gas leak on Table Rock Road caused both roads to be shut down for about an hour Monday evening.

Medford Emergency Manager, Melissa Cano, said a gas leak shut down both lanes of Table Rock Road between Mace and Airport Road.

Crews had one lane up and running around 5 p.m.

Cano said there are no evacuations in place.

Avista Utilities says there is no danger to the public.

Some homes will have their gas shut off for some time as crews are working on the road.

Avista officials said they aren’t sure what caused the gas leak. They expect both lanes to be reopened and the gas to be restored in the next couple of hours.

