Gas prices drop across country

OREGON — Gas prices are still plummeting across the nation as demand decreases.
AAA says numbers haven’t been this low since the spring of 1968.
According to its website, the national average for a gallon of gas is about $1.77, compared to an average of $2.89 per gallon last year at this time. In Oregon, we average $2.41 a gallon, compared to last year’s average of $3.40 a gallon.
AAA says the drop in price is because people are staying at home.
“Most states including ours have stay at home orders. People aren’t going to work, they’re not driving, they’re not going to school. They’re not going on trips, so we are seeing demand for gasoline fall to multi year lows,” Marie Dodd, AAA, said,
Gas prices are expected to decrease a bit more before slowly going back up. Oregon’s gas prices are typically higher than the national average because of our location and state taxes.
