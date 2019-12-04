Gas tax increase coming next year

Home
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Beginning January 1st, Oregonians will start paying more at the pump.

The 2 cent increase is part of the “Keep Oregon Moving” legislation that passed in 2017.

That brings the gas tax for Oregonians to 38 cents a gallon.

The 2 cent increases will occur again in 2022 and 2024.

According to the state, nearly $60 million dollars will be raised through the increases, which will be divided between ODOT, Oregon counties and cities.

The money will go towards road improvements across the state.

