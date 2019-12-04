Gas tax increase coming next year

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Beginning January 1st, Oregonians will start paying more at the pump.
The 2 cent increase is part of the “Keep Oregon Moving” legislation that passed in 2017.
That brings the gas tax for Oregonians to 38 cents a gallon.
The 2 cent increases will occur again in 2022 and 2024.
According to the state, nearly $60 million dollars will be raised through the increases, which will be divided between ODOT, Oregon counties and cities.
The money will go towards road improvements across the state.
