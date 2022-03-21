Gem and mineral show wraps up

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The 66th annual gem and mineral show wrapped up on Sunday.

Families from all over the region ran down to the Expo over the weekend to get a look at some real gems. Over thirty different vendors were at the event displaying gems from all over the world.

There were prizes, demonstrations, and activities for kids to enjoy.

Organizers were happy to see the turnout after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

“Anything you want from slab rock to finished jewelry, to specimen pieces that you can buy yourself. You name it, we have a good variety of stuff,” said Richard Caulkins, Show Chair of the event.

The show is put on by the Crater Rock Museum and many of its specimens were on display.

Caulkins says he can’t wait to see everyone here again next year.