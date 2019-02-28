Generosity continues for local homeless boy, donations needed

MEDFORD, Ore. — NBC5 News first brought you the story on Tuesday of how a local couple answered a call for help, buying out hotel rooms for the homeless.
Soon after, it turned into a huge community effort. The hotel lowered their rates, food was delivered and donations came flooding in.
On Wednesday, the generosity continued. Enough donations came in to provide more hotel rooms for people.
In that story, NBC5 News introduced you to Osirus Lewis, a young boy who usually sleeps in a vehicle with his dad. Osirus was extra excited to sleep in a hotel, but community members were able to get him a special birthday surprise.
Not only did Osirus get a cake, but he got a hotel room with a bathtub and a basket full of bath-bombs, a gift card to Jack in the Box and the movies.
Now, the community is planning a surprise birthday party for him and needs your help with donations.
“He will get to have a Nerf-gun war with some friends for a couple hours down there, they’re providing pizza and drinks, we’re getting him a cake so he can just have a great day,” said Joyriders club creator Breanna Grieve. “Community members can donate gift cards, gifts for him, and they’re taking those in at Jac’s Battlefield.”
The party will be this Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m., donations can be dropped off at Jac’s Battlefield during normal business hours.
They’re located on Parsons Drive in Medford.