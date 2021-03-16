Home
Gilchrist HS teacher gets 15k donation from new mill owner

Gilchrist HS teacher gets 15k donation from new mill owner

Local , , ,

GILCHRIST, Ore. – A Gilchrist teacher got a big gift for his workshop. Now, he’s paying it forward.

Brian Wachs is a CTE Instructor at Gilchrist High School. Normally, he has a $300 budget for the school year, but recently got a $15,000 donation.

The donor, Jim Neiman, is the new owner of the town’s interior mill. He said he was impressed with Wachs class after a former student spoke so highly of their experience. The donor’s only request was for Wachs to do good things, now he is.

“This is gonna open up more of those opportunities for those kids to pursue beyond what’s already going on,” said Wachs, “People in this community value this and they want to see more of it”.

With the new funds, he bought updated equipment and supplies for students.

His class is also commissioning the community for projects they can do to help fund the class.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »