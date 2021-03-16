Gilchrist HS teacher gets 15k donation from new mill owner

GILCHRIST, Ore. – A Gilchrist teacher got a big gift for his workshop. Now, he’s paying it forward.
Brian Wachs is a CTE Instructor at Gilchrist High School. Normally, he has a $300 budget for the school year, but recently got a $15,000 donation.
The donor, Jim Neiman, is the new owner of the town’s interior mill. He said he was impressed with Wachs class after a former student spoke so highly of their experience. The donor’s only request was for Wachs to do good things, now he is.
“This is gonna open up more of those opportunities for those kids to pursue beyond what’s already going on,” said Wachs, “People in this community value this and they want to see more of it”.
With the new funds, he bought updated equipment and supplies for students.
His class is also commissioning the community for projects they can do to help fund the class.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]