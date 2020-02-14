Girl Scout Cookie season begins today

Medford, Ore — It’s that time of year again. It’s Girl Scout Cookie season!
For 4 weeks local Girl Scouts will be standing outside storefronts with boxes of Thin Mints, Samoas and your other favorites.
One of those girls, Kaylea Bell from Medford Troop 32040, sold more cookies than any other scout last year.
“When I started I was really shy, cookie sales have helped me become less shy and help me interact with people better,” said Kaylea Bell.
Kaylea says she wants to break her record and sell 4,000 boxes of cookies this year.
Last year she sold 3,500. The treats raise funds for community service projects and Girl Scout trips.
