Girl Scouts of Oregon & SW Washington GOLD Celebration

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Girl Scouts of Oregon & SW Washington held a celebration for their newest Gold Award Girl Scouts Thursday night.

NBC5’s Lauren Pretto had the absolute privileged of being invited to the event as the MC, where she got to meet some of these extremely dedicated young women who are making a difference.

The night was all about celebrating these girls along with the people who have helped them along the way. Folks were able to support the Girl Scouting program through a silent auction and donations.

CEO of Girl Scouts of Oregon & SW Washington, Shannon Evers, says this is the first time they’ve hosted an event like this in Medford. She says it isn’t easy to achieve the Girl Scouts Gold Award, which is the highest award a Girl Scout can get.

“It takes a lot of hard work and energy,” Evers said, “These girls have worked for at least 120 hours in their communities to make lasting change that’s sustainable in the future.”

The night also honored Bronze and Silver Award Girl Scouts on their Path to GOLD, along with girl scout alumni. Congratulations once again to Girl Scouts Maddie, Allison, Vega, and Ravyn. The community looks forward to seeing how you change the world next.

