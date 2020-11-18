‘Give the Gift of Oregon’ campaign aims to help local businesses

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced a campaign to keep it local and support small businesses during the 2020 holiday season.
With the ongoing pandemic continuing to impact businesses, Governor Brown said Travel Oregon and Business Oregon are working on the “Give the Gift of Oregon” campaign to encourage Oregonians to shop local and support their favorite businesses as they check off holiday gift lists.
“Oregon’s businesses are the backbone of our communities and our economy, and I am encouraging all Oregonians to shop locally this holiday season,” said Governor Brown. “Strengthening our economy starts here at home. One way Oregonians can help is to spend locally to keep dollars with our homegrown businesses that are run by our neighbors, family, and friends. Many local retailers are offering online, curbside pickup, and ‘take-out’ shopping options, making it easy for Oregonians to shop safely.”
Between now and December 31, Oregonians will be able to find featured businesses across the state, along with gift ideas, on traveloregon.com/giftoforegon.