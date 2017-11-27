Giving Tuesday highlights needs of local charities

Medford, Ore — ‘Tis the season for giving and for local nonprofits, holiday donations are crucial to operations year round.
That’s why Jackson County charities are hoping for a big boost from Giving Tuesday.
“It really does matter a great deal,” said Dee Anne Everson, CEO of United Way of Jackson County.
Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, now Giving Tuesday.
“It’s a specific day for people to give to the charity of their choice and to do it online,” said Everson.
The concept is simple, donate online to a charity of your choice.
In this season of giving, every penny means another day of helping the less fortunate.
“People are thinking, not only of gift giving for themselves or their family members but also it makes them think about other people in the community that may not have it as good as they do,” said Jennifer Mylenek, Executive Director of CASA of Jackson/Josephine County.
For non-profits like CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates of Jackson County, days like Giving Tuesday directly address the needs of children in the community.
“Our children can’t help themselves, they have no power to get up and go to a job, and they have no power in their lives unless they have a CASA in this particular situation, so the funding that we get from the community funds 90% plus of our operations,” said Mylenek.
That means making every dollar count.
“It’s a time for us to be busy not only helping people in need but receiving help ourselves to be able to do the help we do,” said Everson.
“We’ll take every dollar you give us and turn it into 5, thanks to our volunteers,” said Mylenek.
Giving Tuesday takes place Tuesday, November 28th. To find charities in your area visit www.GivingTuesday.org.