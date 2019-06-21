Goats for hire can officially operate within Medford city limits

MEDFORD, Ore. – The city of Medford has approved using goats for vegetation control tonight.
The amendment passed unanimously, previously, Medford law prohibited any livestock within the city limits with an exception for the agricultural district. The amendment passed tonight allows goat owners to rent out their goats within city limits for vegetation management. However, city councilor Kevin Stine says the city has used goats the most in past years.
“Especially when it gets really dry you cant mow, so then you want to use goats to keep that area down to hopefully keep fires from occurring,” City Councilor, Kevin Stine said.
Goat owners will have to pay for a business license before they can rent out their animals in the city. Under Medford law, goats are still not allowed to live in city limits.
