GoFundMe created for family after fatal car accident

ASHLAND, Ore. — A fatal car accident claimed the life of a Medford man Saturday in Ashland.
27-year-old Anthony Panter was pronounced dead at the scene on Eagle Mill Rd. When the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrived, the other car was on fire. The driver and passenger of that car were not injured.
Panter was on his way home from work at Standing Stone Brewery. The restaurant closed their doors early Sunday to let employees know.
“Everyone came down to the restaurant, all of the employees and kind of got together and you know, grieved together and it was actually a really wonderful little meeting because everyone kind of shared their own favorite memory of Anthony whether it was inside of work or outside of work,” Elisha Lewis, manager, said.
The crash is under investigation by the serious traffic accident reconstruction team.
A GoFundMe has been created to raise money for his family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/anthony-panter-memorial-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR30B3xYjHV5uVdxaV84FtZf116cJXtRBete8PjbVZFp1wU91ys0_DfI_ds
*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.