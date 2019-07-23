GoFundMe raises money for local family

EAGLE POINT, Ore — A community is coming together to raise money for a local pastor and a local teacher who lost everything they own in a house fire.
The fire leveled Dick and Becky Bull’s home on Saturday night. It claimed the life of their beloved Labrodoodle, Teddy.
Now community members are trying to help the family with donations of money, items and their prayers.
“The Bull family are the kind of family that is always doing things for others,” Becky Abbott, Cascade Christian Cheer Coach, said.
The home belonged to the head pastor at Eagle Point Community Bible Church and a teacher at Grace Cascade Christian School.
“Now it’s our job to kind of come around them and and love on them and say, ‘Hey we’ve got you,'” Abbott said.
Now, the community is coming together. Over the weekend, the Cascade Christian Cheer team held a car wash to raise money for an upcoming competition. When they learned what happened to the Bull’s, they wanted to help.
“When I had the idea of starting the go fund me I immediately asked the girls on my team, ‘Hey what do you guys think about, you know, giving this money to the Bull family?’ and they immediately responded, ‘Absolutely. I think that’s an amazing idea. Let’s do it,'” Abbott said.
The GoFundMe has a goal of $15,000.
Jackson County Fire District 4 says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-bull-family-in-the-loss-of-their-home
*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.