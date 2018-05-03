Home
GoFundMe started for “Tumor Hater” founder to purchase sewing machine

Eagle Point, Ore.– Kelly Matthews, founder of nonprofit “Tumor Hater,” has dedicated her life to helping others.

Sarah Wood, a brain cancer survivor, was one of those people. But she says, now it’s time to help Matthews.

Wood said met Matthews after she was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer in February 2015.

Matthews uses Tumor Hater to help people with tumors  with their finances and medical bills, but Wood said Matthews helped her emotionally and has become like a sister.

Wood said one of Matthews’ favorite things to do for the Tumor Hater kids is to make them special custom capes to remind them that they are strong.

But the problem is, Matthews’ doesn’t have her own sewing machine. And having to borrow one from friends and family is not always convenient.

“The reason she’s using it is so good, that she deserves to have one for herself that she can use,” Wood said.

Wood started a GoFundMe with a goal of $1,500 to buy a sewing machine and other supplies for Matthews to make her capes.

If you would like to donate, click here.

